A cosmetics and spa company that claims its products are not tested on animals has been ordered to stop doing so.

Africology‚ launched in her Johannesburg kitchen in 2000 by Renchia Droganis‚ was the subject of a complaint to the advertising watchdog by Beauty Without Cruelty South Africa.

The Advertising Standards Authority ordered the company‚ which operates seven high-end spas around the country‚ to withdraw the advertising because it did not provide proof of its claims.

The activist group’s chairman‚ Toni Brockhoven‚ complained to the ASA about notices on Africology’s windows at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Ironically‚ the ads took issue with Beauty Without Cruelty’s endorsement of rival products and spas.

Alongside the organisation’s rabbit logo‚ Africology said: “We don’t use this logo to validate our anti-animal testing policy. This logo is commonly placed on products that contain ingredients that were tested on animals. #NoToAnimalTesting.”