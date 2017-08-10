The search for a 70-year-old scuba diver who went missing off Noordhoek in Port Elizabeth will continue on Thursday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted about the missing diver at noon on Wednesday.

“An extensive search‚ including a sea‚ shoreline‚ air and scuba-dive search‚ for the missing 70-year-old local man has been carried out‚” said NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander Ian Gray.

Seven private boats joined the search yesterday in addition to a team of qualified private rescue divers‚ the Police Dive Unit‚ NSRI boats‚ SA Air Force 15 Squadron and Eastern Cape Government Health EMS and Coastal Water Rescue.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre‚ Transnet National Ports Authority and Telkom Maritime Radio Services also assisted in the search.

“Despite the extensive search no sign of the missing man has been found. NSRI Port Alfred were dispatched to assist the wife of the missing man. Family are being assisted by NSRI and the SA Police Services‚” said Gray.