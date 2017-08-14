Police clash with Cape Town protesters resisting eviction
Water cannon were used to disperse protesters who burnt tyres and rubbish in an anti-eviction protest in Cape Town on Monday.
People being evicted from a low-cost apartment complex in Steenberg also started a fire in a building used to store bins.
Residents of Steen Villa said they were being evicted for failing to pay rent which had become unaffordable. They demanded “fair treatment” from Sohco‚ a private social housing company that owns the development.
Fires are breaking out here in Steen Villa in Steenberg. Possibly in an attempt to prevent evictions today. Water canon is here.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/iMvD1VEyDW— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) August 14, 2017
City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said Military Road between Prince George Drive and Flora Road was closed.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut said no arrests were made.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP