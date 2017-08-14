South Africa

Police clash with Cape Town protesters resisting eviction

14 August 2017 - 11:02 By Petru Saal
Police clash with protesters who are resisting eviction in Cape Town.
Image: Petru Saal

Water cannon were used to disperse protesters who burnt tyres and rubbish in an anti-eviction protest in Cape Town on Monday.

People being evicted from a low-cost apartment complex in Steenberg also started a fire in a building used to store bins.

Residents of Steen Villa said they were being evicted for failing to pay rent which had become unaffordable. They demanded “fair treatment” from Sohco‚ a private social housing company that owns the development.

City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said Military Road between Prince George Drive and Flora Road was closed.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut said no arrests were made.

