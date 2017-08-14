Police clash with Cape Town protesters resisting eviction

Water cannon were used to disperse protesters who burnt tyres and rubbish in an anti-eviction protest in Cape Town on Monday.

People being evicted from a low-cost apartment complex in Steenberg also started a fire in a building used to store bins.

Residents of Steen Villa said they were being evicted for failing to pay rent which had become unaffordable. They demanded “fair treatment” from Sohco‚ a private social housing company that owns the development.