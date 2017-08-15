Police have failed me‚ says mother of slain Majakaneng man

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/e93LknAt-oCqBX9WRThe mother of a 24-year-old man who was allegedly killed by a farmer for stealing oranges says the police have failed her.

A tearful Martha Ndlovu joined a group of protesters that blocked the R104 in North West on Tuesday‚ demanding the body of Teboho Ndlovu.

The deceased was shot on August 2. He was with two accomplices when the farmer allegedly opened fire on them.

Ndlovu's body has not been recovered. The mother claims she has not been contacted by the police and accuses them of being too lenient toward the farmer.

"My son has been missing for three weeks now. The person who shot him has not been questioned because he is white. I've asked the community to help me get my son's body but police are stopping us from conducting the search‚" said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said the past three weeks have been traumatic for the family.