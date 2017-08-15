Police have failed me‚ says mother of slain Majakaneng man
The mother of a 24-year-old man who was allegedly killed by a farmer for stealing oranges says the police have failed her.
A tearful Martha Ndlovu joined a group of protesters that blocked the R104 in North West on Tuesday‚ demanding the body of Teboho Ndlovu.
The deceased was shot on August 2. He was with two accomplices when the farmer allegedly opened fire on them.
Ndlovu's body has not been recovered. The mother claims she has not been contacted by the police and accuses them of being too lenient toward the farmer.
"My son has been missing for three weeks now. The person who shot him has not been questioned because he is white. I've asked the community to help me get my son's body but police are stopping us from conducting the search‚" said Ndlovu.
Ndlovu said the past three weeks have been traumatic for the family.
"I just want my son's body. I don't care what happened to him but I just want his body so that I can get closure‚" she said.
Protesters blocked the N4 freeway and several roads around Majakaneng and Mooinooi.
They also threw stones at passing vehicles. A delivery truck was hijacked and torched by protesters.
Police fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowd. But police efforts seemed to be in vain as a group of unarmed Majakaneng women marched towards the police to negotiate.
Calm was briefly restored but violence flared up again as police told protesters they could not go inside the targeted farm.
Residents threw stones at the police‚ accusing them of protecting the farmer. "Since the culprit is a white person there is so much delay concerning this case. If it was a black person who had done a similar crime‚ the police would have fast-tracked the process‚" Majakaneng resident Pogiso Sediro charged.
Clashes between the police and residents continue. Affected roads remain closed.
Local ward councilor Depson Mosolodi said his office is reaching out to other community leaders in a bid to resolve this matter through peaceful processes.
Police spokesman Colonel Sabata Mogwabane said an inquest of a missing person has been opened and a case of attempted murder is being investigated.
The situation remains volatile.
