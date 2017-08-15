‘They basically held us hostage’‚ assault witness says as police negotiate with Grace Mugabe

Engels said Mugabe burst into a room where Mugabe’s sons‚ Chatunga Bellarmine and Robert Junior‚ were staying with about 10 bodyguards.

Engels suffered gashes to her forehead and head and opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Sandton police station on Monday.

Two women who were in the hotel room with Engels on Sunday night described the assault.

“We were chilling in the room... Next thing this lady pushes into the room and started hitting us‚” said one of the women who asked not to be named.

She said Engels and one of the other women managed to escape and run away.

“I stayed behind in the room and she started interrogating me.”