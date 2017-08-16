Luckyboy Seekoei‚ the Kimberley chairperson of the zama-zama community‚ explained that artisanal miners in the area are working on the leftover and abandoned dumps left by mining companies. According to Seekoei these companies have extracted huge profits over the years and yet surrounding communities have remained trapped in poverty.

“They have closed the mines‚ saying there is no production. But when we go inside there‚ we always find something which we can use to provide for our families‚” Seekoei said. “We are coming here to demand our basic right. Our right to work. If we cannot work we are not going to survive. If we cannot work then we are going to die.” He called on Minister of Mineral Resources Mosenenzi Zwane to encourage the mining companies to negotiate with the community to find a solution that is fair and sustainable.

Mollie Mooketsi‚ from a town near Kimberley‚ works as a zama-zama in an area close to her home. She said her husband and two sons had been jailed as a result of working as zama-zama miners and she had been left as the sole provider for her grandchildren. “Every day I pick up a hundred buckets of soil. I crush it and then sift through it where we sometimes find small diamonds every few months. We are truly struggling as women‚” said Mooketsi.