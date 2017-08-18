The Sinoville police station‚ near where the KFC drive-through assault took place‚ has dealt with several cases of racial assault in the area.

This was revealed on Friday by a warrant officer based at the police station.

The incident on August 3 was filmed and was spread widely on social media‚ leading some who viewed it - including Police Minister Fikile Mbalula - to describe it as a racial attack.

Three men‚ Stephan Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen and Joshua Schultz‚ are applying for bail in connection with the incident.

Ockert Muller was released on bail a day after the incident‚ while Marius Harding abandoned his bail bid.