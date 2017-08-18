Rampant racial attacks where KFC assault took place‚ officer testifies
The Sinoville police station‚ near where the KFC drive-through assault took place‚ has dealt with several cases of racial assault in the area.
This was revealed on Friday by a warrant officer based at the police station.
The incident on August 3 was filmed and was spread widely on social media‚ leading some who viewed it - including Police Minister Fikile Mbalula - to describe it as a racial attack.
Three men‚ Stephan Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen and Joshua Schultz‚ are applying for bail in connection with the incident.
Ockert Muller was released on bail a day after the incident‚ while Marius Harding abandoned his bail bid.
The state is opposing bail.
All five men have been charged with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.
Warrant Officer Ravi Naidoo filed an affidavit last week in which he stated that racial attacks were prevalent in his policing area.
Testifying in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Friday‚ Naidoo said the detective unit at the police station dealt with numerous cases of assault that seemed to be racially motivated. "I do see incidents of this nature of assaults between different race groups. It is either white on black or black on white‚" Naidoo told the court on Friday.
Naidoo said he had spoken to one of the complainants‚ Jacob Sono‚ about his attitude towards granting the three accused bail.
"The complainant has indicated he is scared. He is still in a state of shock about what had transpired."
Naidoo said Sono told him he feared for the safety of his wife‚ his minor children and himself if the accused were to be released on bail.
This was because the accused lived in the same area and he might meet them in public places.
Nel's lawyer‚ Nols Nolte‚ asked Naidoo why the police vehemently opposed bail for the accused.
Naidoo said cited the public outcry after the incident.
Nolte asked Naidoo whether there was an outcry when Muller was released on bail. Naidoo replied he was not aware of any.
Nolte asked whether it would be fair to keep the accused in custody for the duration of the case. Naidoo said that was for the court to decide.
Nolte also questioned why the case had been described as a racial incident because there was no mention in the charge sheet of any racist remarks having been made.
"This is not a race issue. It is coincidental that the complainants are black and the accused are white‚" Nolte said.
Naidoo agreed.
The bail application continues.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP