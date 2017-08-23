Major cuts in health budget

South Africa's cash-strapped economy means the government is spending less per person on health and doctors and nurses posts are frozen‚ requiring the Treasury’s and provincial leaders’ permission to be filled.

This was detailed in the SA Health Review 2017 in a chapter written by Treasury staff and health analysts‚ released on Wednesday morning.

The admission that most "most provinces have imposed some form of restrictions in terms of filling vacant posts" is in stark contrast to denials earlier this year by the health minister that there were frozen posts. The paper uses figures to explain the dire financial situation and includes the admission that doctors and nurses can only be hired with a premier's permission and provincial treasuries' sign off.

The health budget grew by 8.5% to 10% between 2009 and 2012‚ but has levelled off increasing only 1.1% in the past financial year.