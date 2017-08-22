Dhlomo‚ who has a diploma in forensic pathology‚ is currently conducting port-mortems at Pinetown Mortuary.

Dhlomo said he decided to lend a hand in these post-mortems to expedite the process as Pinetown Mortuary already had its own schedule for post-mortems‚ and now were laden with an extra 18 bodies‚ as two of the bodies were at other facilities.

Dhlomo said: “Losing loved ones is a traumatic experience‚ especially when it is under such sudden and tragic circumstances. When you are bereaved‚ the last thing you want is the secondary trauma that may arise from any delays with the funeral arrangements.

I decided to get involved here in order to ensure this part of the tragedy is well-managed and goes off smoothly‚ so that other arms of government can play their part without any hindrances. We anticipate that there should be no further delays because all the bodies have been identified.”