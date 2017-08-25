South Africa

Protests shut down UKZN Edgewood campus

25 August 2017 - 11:13 By Jeff Wicks
UKZN’s Edgewood campus academic programme was suspended on Friday after protests by students.
UKZN’s Edgewood campus academic programme was suspended on Friday after protests by students.
Image: Blue Security

The academic programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Edgewood campus was suspended on Friday after protests by students.

The protest is understood to be linked to student accommodation. Police were on standby and closely monitored the group.

This after students burnt tyres and blockaded roads around the campus.

Edgewood Campus SRC President Xolani Dube said: "The current problem which we are having is that we have an institution that has failed to provide student accommodation … students have been housed in a barracks on a military base.

"The facilities are not student friendly. We want students to be moved out of there and we have told the university and they have failed to do that."

UKZN spokesperson Sejal Desai confirmed that lectures had been suspended. Police were not immediately available to comment.

READ MORE:

Violent clashes in Cato Manor over shack evictions

Sustained tensions surrounding shack evictions and protest action in Cato Manor boiled over on Tuesday when private security‚ riot police and shack ...
News
2 days ago

Heavyweights ready to help the healing at UCT

The University of Cape Town has shortlisted top legal minds‚ politicians and former TRC commissioners to be part of its Institutional Reconciliation ...
News
2 days ago

Lesufi visits Braamfischer Primary after parents' protest

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Braamfischer Primary School in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg‚ after parents disrupted learning with protest ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Protesters clash with private security over Durban land invasion

A group of about 200 protesters overpowered private security personnel amid clashes linked to a land invasion in Durban's Cato Manor on Tuesday ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Protests shut down UKZN Edgewood campus South Africa
  2. Fifty-three undocumented people arrested in Joburg raid South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE: Judgment to be handed down in coffin assault case South Africa
  4. Second arrest in Glebelands gogo's murder South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Student Protest Edgewood college
House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
X