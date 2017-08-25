Protests shut down UKZN Edgewood campus
The academic programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Edgewood campus was suspended on Friday after protests by students.
The protest is understood to be linked to student accommodation. Police were on standby and closely monitored the group.
This after students burnt tyres and blockaded roads around the campus.
Students protesting temporary accommodation camp @TimesLIVE
Edgewood Campus SRC President Xolani Dube said: "The current problem which we are having is that we have an institution that has failed to provide student accommodation … students have been housed in a barracks on a military base.
"The facilities are not student friendly. We want students to be moved out of there and we have told the university and they have failed to do that."
UKZN spokesperson Sejal Desai confirmed that lectures had been suspended. Police were not immediately available to comment.
