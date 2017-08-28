South Africa

Double hurt for victims of Knysna fires

28 August 2017 - 06:41 By Petru Saal
Fire-fighters battled to save a house in Buffalo Bay near Knysna as the fires along the Garden Route flared up, fanned by gale-force winds. File photo.
Fire-fighters battled to save a house in Buffalo Bay near Knysna as the fires along the Garden Route flared up, fanned by gale-force winds. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Rentals have rocketed in Knysna since the devastating fire two months ago.

Lizette Monk is not only a real estate agent for Jawitz Property in Knysna, she also lost her home to the fire.

"Rental prices have definitely increased after the fires. If you paid R6,000 rent in the past you now pay R12000 for the same house. There are also more luxury homes available which your average family cannot afford to rent long-term," said Monk.

A busy time for property agents as Knysna residents begin rebuilding

More than two months ago a devastating fire swept through the Garden Route claiming the lives of seven people‚ destroying countless properties and ...
News
21 hours ago

Knysna fire was sparked by lightning strike - investigator

The fires that wrecked part of Knysna in the Western Cape in June probably originated from a lightning strike‚ which occurred in the Elandskraal area ...
News
5 days ago

The impending holiday season will bring a new set of problems to people who, in the meantime, have sought refuge in holiday homes.

"I am in that situation. I am currently staying in a guesthouse and I have to be out by December 15, but my daughter lives in Knysna and I have to move in with her till I can move back to the guesthouse."

Owner of Remax Coastal in Knysna Schalk van der Merwe is noting a resurgence in house sales.

"Before the fire, there was a shortage of homes. The fire only made it worse," he said, adding sellers could now net more.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catastrophic floods, mass evacuations ordered in Houston World
  2. Protesters block Johannesburg roads South Africa
  3. Grief-stricken dads’ scalding tears become a deep-freeze of rage South Africa
  4. STOLEN: Listen to the full podcast behind the #GuptaEmails South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
Ex-Israeli soldier trains farmers against attacks
X