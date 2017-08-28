Double hurt for victims of Knysna fires
Rentals have rocketed in Knysna since the devastating fire two months ago.
Lizette Monk is not only a real estate agent for Jawitz Property in Knysna, she also lost her home to the fire.
"Rental prices have definitely increased after the fires. If you paid R6,000 rent in the past you now pay R12000 for the same house. There are also more luxury homes available which your average family cannot afford to rent long-term," said Monk.
The impending holiday season will bring a new set of problems to people who, in the meantime, have sought refuge in holiday homes.
"I am in that situation. I am currently staying in a guesthouse and I have to be out by December 15, but my daughter lives in Knysna and I have to move in with her till I can move back to the guesthouse."
Owner of Remax Coastal in Knysna Schalk van der Merwe is noting a resurgence in house sales.
"Before the fire, there was a shortage of homes. The fire only made it worse," he said, adding sellers could now net more.
