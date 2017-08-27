More than two months ago a devastating fire swept through the Garden Route claiming the lives of seven people‚ destroying countless properties and leaving many destitute. Now‚ with Knysna in its rebuild phase‚ many who have lost their homes are once again entering the property market and starting over with the process of turning a house into a home.

Owner of Remax Coastal in Knysna Schalk Van Der Merwe said that property agents are busier now than they have been for some time.

“I think in retrospect this is a more exciting time for property agents than it was before the fires. To be honest‚ we haven’t been this busy for quite some time like we are now‚” he said.

But even with influx of potential property buyers‚ Van Der Merwe admits that their biggest challenge is finding a home for everyone.

“Before the fire‚ there was a shortage of homes. The fire only made it worse‚” he said.

