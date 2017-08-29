Hillbrow theatre horror: 'There were screams and then silence'

Linda Mkhwanazi's decision to have a quick rest during a weekend band session saved his life at Johannesburg's Hillbrow Theatre.

Never, he said, in 15 years of working at the theatre, had he encountered anything like the shooting rampage that unfolded.

One theatregoer, Percy Ndlovu, died and seven people were injured when a man allegedly grabbed a microphone, announced a thief had stolen his phone and opened fire on the audience early on Sunday.

The alleged shooter was yesterday found under police guard at Tembisa hospital. He had been injured during his arrest for an attempted robbery at the Greenstone Mall.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said: "This has been the most horrible incident for the audience who were at the theatre to enjoy themselves. Police will never rest until the suspect gets what he deserves.''