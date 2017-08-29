The moments in which a handicapped KwaZulu-Natal boy was mauled by two escaped dogs - later resulting in his death - will forever haunt the memory of his mother.

Estelle Sinkins told of how she had watched in horror as two dogs‚ which had escaped from her neighbour’s garden‚ had ripped at her 8-year-old son James at their Merrivale home in 2015.

Sinkins was the first witness in a formal inquest into the death of her son‚ heard at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Sinkins recounted that her son had been playing in their garden when two dogs‚ belonging to her neighbour‚ had crawled under their perimeter fence and attacked her son.

With mental and physical disabilities‚ the slight boy was extremely vulnerable‚ she said.