South Africa

Bullet fired in shop row hits child in the head

29 August 2017 - 08:51 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

A stray bullet fired as two men argued inside a shop hit a 12-year-old boy in the head while he was buying groceries in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday during an altercation between a 33-year-old shop owner of Booi Street‚ Kwazakele‚ and a man in the store.

“The owner pulled out a firearm and shot at the other male‚ missing him‚ but the bullet struck a 12-year-old boy in his head‚” said police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge.

“The boy was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital in a serious condition.”

The shop owner was arrested for attempted murder – and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The weapon‚ a 7.65mm pistol‚ and 23 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. It later emerged that it had been reported stolen in February in George.

The shop owner will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE

'There were lots of shots, too many': Shootout with cops leaves six dead

A factory worker - caught in the crossfire during a gun battle between police and cash-in-transit robbers in Durban on Monday - recounted his brush ...
News
2 hours ago

Hillbrow theatre horror: 'There were screams and then silence'

Linda Mkhwanazi's decision to have a quick rest during a weekend band session saved his life at Johannesburg's Hillbrow Theatre. Never, he said, in ...
News
3 hours ago

Shootout forces Sophiatown Magistrate court staff to flee

An employee at the Sophiatown Magistrate's Court has described how court staff fled following a shootout on the court premises on Thursday morning.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Hurricane Harvey: A black cloud over Texas World
  2. 'My sister’s burnt flesh was stuck to my own hands' South Africa
  3. Harvey brings death, destruction to Houston as flood waters rise World
  4. Bullet fired in shop row hits child in the head South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
BLF members arrested after racism protest at Durban school
X