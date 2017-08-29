A stray bullet fired as two men argued inside a shop hit a 12-year-old boy in the head while he was buying groceries in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The tragedy unfolded on Monday during an altercation between a 33-year-old shop owner of Booi Street‚ Kwazakele‚ and a man in the store.

“The owner pulled out a firearm and shot at the other male‚ missing him‚ but the bullet struck a 12-year-old boy in his head‚” said police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge.

“The boy was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital in a serious condition.”

The shop owner was arrested for attempted murder – and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The weapon‚ a 7.65mm pistol‚ and 23 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. It later emerged that it had been reported stolen in February in George.

The shop owner will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.