South Africa

Eskom pressing ahead with probes against executives

30 August 2017 - 07:06 By Timeslive
Anoj Singh. File photo.
Anoj Singh. File photo.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Eskom is pressing ahead with disciplinary proceedings against four executives‚ the power utility said.

However‚ little information was forthcoming on the fate of suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

Business Day reported on Monday that Singh had lied to Brown and parliament about payments made by Eskom to McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian. 

The Eskom board met on Tuesday and "deliberated on progress in regard to the various investigations and disciplinary processes underway".

"The 'Technical Review' matter will attract a charge against the responsible individuals once the facts have been confirmed‚" it said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

"Disciplinary processes against four senior executives are continuing as the charges have been served to the individuals concerned."

The executives were not named. However‚ other than Singh‚ former acting CEO Matshela Koko‚ senior procurement manager Charles Kalima and former procurement head Edwin Mabelane have also been under investigation for various allegations.

Acting Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza had promised decisive action in a statement released ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

"The main objective of the meeting is to find a lasting solution to stem the negative coverage in order to begin a journey to curve out a path towards brand restoration‚" Khoza had said.

"The stubborn negative coverage and general stakeholder dissonance are deeply concerning ... We draw comfort in the progress we have made thus far."

The statement said the board would not "tolerate any proven wrongdoing by whoever is involved".

Corruption charges laid against suspended Eskom CFO

Charges of corruption and financial misconduct have been laid against Eskom’s suspended chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh.
News
1 day ago

Eskom board meets to discuss McKinsey and other ‘topical’ issues

Eskom’s board is meeting on Tuesday to address “all matters pertaining to McKinsey and other topical issues”‚ the utility said on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Eskom lied to SA about R1.6bn payments to Gupta-linked Trillian

State-run utility admits to fake claims of legitimacy
Business
1 day ago

Eskom's R150m 'winter bonus' bonanza

Cash-strapped Eskom is considering paying its employees a R150-million "winter challenge" bonus for avoiding power cuts, a move that has been slammed ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Law enforcement agencies slammed for laxity over illicit financial flows South Africa
  2. Former Durban school principal's fraud trial stalls South Africa
  3. No human cases of avian flu in SA South Africa
  4. Some 60‚000 birds culled as avian flu lands in KZN South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X