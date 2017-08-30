Eskom is pressing ahead with disciplinary proceedings against four executives‚ the power utility said.

However‚ little information was forthcoming on the fate of suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

Business Day reported on Monday that Singh had lied to Brown and parliament about payments made by Eskom to McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

The Eskom board met on Tuesday and "deliberated on progress in regard to the various investigations and disciplinary processes underway".

"The 'Technical Review' matter will attract a charge against the responsible individuals once the facts have been confirmed‚" it said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

"Disciplinary processes against four senior executives are continuing as the charges have been served to the individuals concerned."

The executives were not named. However‚ other than Singh‚ former acting CEO Matshela Koko‚ senior procurement manager Charles Kalima and former procurement head Edwin Mabelane have also been under investigation for various allegations.

Acting Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza had promised decisive action in a statement released ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

"The main objective of the meeting is to find a lasting solution to stem the negative coverage in order to begin a journey to curve out a path towards brand restoration‚" Khoza had said.

"The stubborn negative coverage and general stakeholder dissonance are deeply concerning ... We draw comfort in the progress we have made thus far."

The statement said the board would not "tolerate any proven wrongdoing by whoever is involved".