Eskom lied to SA about R1.6bn payments to Gupta-linked Trillian

Eskom has admitted that it lied when it defended making payments totalling R1.6-billion to Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian and global business consultancy McKinsey.

In June, Eskom strongly defended the payments in response to questions prompted by the release of a damning report into Trillian by advocate Geoff Budlender.

At the time, Eskom said another global management consultancy, Oliver Wyman, had concluded that "all payments" were "based on prudent costs incurred and value created".

But Eskom conceded yesterday that this information was false.

Not only had Oliver Wyman failed to approve the payments, it had red-flagged them and recommended a legal review of the entire contracting process.