The three accused‚ aged between 16 and 20‚ appeared in the Wolseley Magistrates’ Court on 30 August on charges relating to public violence. The hearing was postponed until 6 September.

When GroundUp visited the area‚ backyarder Juleen Mafrika‚ whose shack was demolished‚ recounted walking to a neighbour’s home in the rain to “beg for a place to sleep” for herself and her three young children aged 12‚ six and three.

“That was our house. Where did they [the municipality] think we must stay if they break down our hokke in the rain? Our municipality makes promises that it can’t keep. A few years ago‚ the municipality cleared out plots and very few of our backyarders were given plots there‚” said Mafrika.

She said her family could no longer afford to pay high rental fees. “We were paying R530 a month to live in someone’s backyard. My husband is the only one working and earns under R3‚000 a month. After we buy food and things for the children‚ the money is gone‚” she said.

“When people who aren’t even from Wolseley started building shacks on that land‚ the municipality was nowhere to be found. So that’s why I went to buy wood and built my shack there. But when we [the backyarders] started building‚ then [the municipality] came out in force with law enforcement. It’s just unfair‚” she said. Sophia Thomas‚ who has lived in Pine Valley for over a decade‚ said that lack of housing in the community had resulted in residents “taking matter into our own hands”.