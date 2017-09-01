Charge Moyane’s bodyguard with intimidating Symington: report

The law firm also recommended‚ in a later report‚ that Titi be charged with intimidation of Symington and that a disciplinary hearing be convened.

Symington is now also facing a disciplinary hearing for the same incident.

Symington approached the high court in Pretoria on Thursday seeking an interdict against the pending disciplinary hearing against him.

These details are contained in documents filed with Symington’s court application.

The disciplinary proceedings against Symington announced this week follow a widely publicised event in October last year where Hawks officials and Titi allegedly prevented Symington from leaving a Sars boardroom.

The Hawks and Titi wanted Symington to return the documents that had been given to him earlier in the day.

The documents included a letter from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). There was also an attachment to the NPA letter that was erroneously sent to Symington.