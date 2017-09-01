“I called his name; he looked up at me and sighed his last breath.”

Rashieda Landis recalled the last moments of a five-year-old boy’s life after he was allegedly severely beaten by his father on Thursday night.

Landis‚ a ward councillor of Chrisville‚ south of Johannesburg‚ said that the boy’s father reacted casually to the traumatic event.

“He [the father] was very casual. So casual - after he kicked that baby and smashed him against the wall. He [the boy] had cigarette burns all over his body‚” Landis said.

“I was with him when he died. I saw his face and I immediately knew he had been beaten.”