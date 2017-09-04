“While we were picking up the scrap metal‚ I heard a gunshot. We all ran away. After running for a distance we stopped because our friend could no longer run. He had a bullet wound in his leg. We carried him and left him next to a tree‚ then we ran away because the shooter was still chasing us‚” said Shole.

The injured friend‚ Tebogo Ndlovu‚ has not been seen since. His disappearance has sparked violent protests in the area. Police have searched the farm and blood stains were found‚ but no trace of Ndlovu.

Police have opened a missing person’s inquest and are investigating a case of attempted murder. There are no arrests yet. Shole and the third friend have been asked several times by the police to assist with clues as to what happened at the farm.

“I don’t know what happened to Tebogo after we left him there. The person who can answer that question is the person that was chasing us. We left Tebogo next to a tree because he was injured. I wish we carried him out of the farm but we could not because we were being chased‚” said Shole.