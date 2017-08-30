Brits‚ Mooinoi farmers live in fear as Majakaneng ‘murder’ mystery drags on

A group of farmers in the North West province are living in fear as the mysterious disappearance of Teboho Ndlovu continues to incite more anger and tension in the Brits‚ Mooinooi and Majakaneng area.

Ndlovu was last seen with his two friends on August 2. His friends claim he was shot by a local farmer while they were stealing oranges on his land. The 24-year-old has not been found since then.

The community of Majakaneng accuses the farmer of killing Ndlovu. The farmer and his family fled the citrus farm on August 13 as violent protesters allegedly attempted to burn his property. Majakaneng residents later marched to the local police station demanding an arrest and information about Ndlovu’s whereabouts.