Brits‚ Mooinoi farmers live in fear as Majakaneng ‘murder’ mystery drags on
A group of farmers in the North West province are living in fear as the mysterious disappearance of Teboho Ndlovu continues to incite more anger and tension in the Brits‚ Mooinooi and Majakaneng area.
Ndlovu was last seen with his two friends on August 2. His friends claim he was shot by a local farmer while they were stealing oranges on his land. The 24-year-old has not been found since then.
The community of Majakaneng accuses the farmer of killing Ndlovu. The farmer and his family fled the citrus farm on August 13 as violent protesters allegedly attempted to burn his property. Majakaneng residents later marched to the local police station demanding an arrest and information about Ndlovu’s whereabouts.
Police have opened a missing person inquiry and are investigating a case of attempted murder. Nobody has been arrested. During the march‚ police were given seven days to give an update on Ndlovu’s case. The seven-day period ended on Wednesday‚ now there is growing fear among nearby farmers that violent protests might erupt again.
Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) Madibeng councillor Elsa Lourens said farmers feared retribution.
“We have engaged with farmers in the affected area and they are all scared because they don’t know what the community of Majakaneng might do next. As FF Plus we are pleading with everybody to allow the police to investigate this case. I can’t imagine the pain the families from both sides are going through but let us give police a chance to properly do their job‚” said Lourens.
Lourens said FF Plus helped the accused farmer salvage his belongings during the violent protest. The vacant farm is presently under police guard. A police search was previously conducted at the venue and blood splatter was found. It has been submitted to a laboratory for further testing.
Police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said it has not yet been established if the blood stain found at the farm is from a human or an animal. Police are still investigating the case‚ he said.
Majakaneng protesters blocked the N4 freeway‚ R104‚ R566 and other roads during the unrest. They pelted passing cars with stones. Two trucks and a bakkie were torched. Two people were arrested for public violence but charges have been dropped.
Community leaders are adamant that they will continue with protest action until Ndlovu is found or an arrest in his case has been made.
Efforts to get comment from the farmer have been unsuccessful.
