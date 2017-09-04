If your child took a harmful product off a shelf in a store and ingested it‚ who is liable?

This is the raging debate on Facebook after parents of a four-year old boy‚ who ingested potassium permanganate crystals last year‚ took to the social network on Sunday night to force Clicks Pharmacy to move the product to a higher shelf and introduce child-proof packaging.

In her post on Facebook‚ Megan Petty explained that she and her husband were conflicted over sharing their story but decided it was the "right thing to do". They didn't name the healthcare chain‚ but posted a picture of the medication‚ which is an inhouse brand‚ thereby identifying them.

She explained that her son Brody was walking alongside her in the baby aisle in Clicks at Cedar Square Shopping Centre when he took a bottle of the antiseptic off the shelf‚ opened the pop top lid with his mouth and ingested it.