Intellimali‚ the company which accidentally deposited R14-million in Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani's account‚ has opened a case of theft relating to the spending of more than R800‚000 of the money.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Miranda Mills said: "Intellimali officials laid a charge today at [the] Berlin police station. The normal investigation procedures will be followed."

Mani‚ who is the branch secretary of the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) had her life turned upside down over the last week after it was revealed that she had spent more than R800‚000 of money that had accidentally been paid into her account.

In a statement last week‚ Intellimali CEO Michael Ansell said: "The student … did not report the oversight but chose rather to access the funds. When the error was discovered in early August 2017‚ she had misappropriated R818‚000."