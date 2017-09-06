A child is back in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after being discharged with a gaping bleeding wound‚ forcing his aunt to turn to Twitter to demand help.

But the health department disputes the version of events.

The 8-year-old boy was discharged from Madadeni hospital in Newcastle on Monday with an open wound‚ following an appendix operation.

His aunt‚ Gabi Manana‚ asked her friend to tweet the pictures of the child's festering incision without identifying him.

Manana said: "I was looking for help‚ that is why I put that thing on Twitter."

The tweet asked national health department officials for help.

The boy was in too much pain to walk on Monday‚ said Manana.

People who viewed the tweet were worried the large uncovered wound could become septic.

On Monday night‚ Health Department spokesman Joe Maila responded to the tweet saying he had called Kwazulu-Natal health officials.