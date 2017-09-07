It's not just lycra that will flood into Durban during the Amashova cycle race‚ but also cold hard cash.

As the 2017 edition of the race was launched in the coastal city on Wednesday evening‚ organisers have said that the event will prove to have big economic spin-offs for Durban and for KwaZulu-Natal. A Tourism KwaZulu-Natal study revealed that the 2016 race injected as much as R93.2-million into the province’s coffers.

“The race continues to grow in appeal and popularity every year and we are proud that it has become a catalyst for economic growth in the province‚" said race organiser Annie Batchelder.

The Amashova - or‚ in full‚ the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic - is now 31-years-old.