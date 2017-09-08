The number of adolescents at risk of taking their lives is growing in South Africa‚ professionals warn.

In a bid to raise awareness of this‚ “take a minute‚ change a life” is the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

People need to pay more attention to the hardships of people struggling with mental illnesses and those who may be in desperate need of a caring person – family‚ friends‚ work colleagues - to listen to them.

The Western Cape Mental Health Review Board noted a significant increase in mental health admissions since 2015 of people under the age of 18 who show suicidal behaviour.

“In the past year‚ 30% of the minors who were admitted under the Mental Health Care Act were recorded as a serious risk to themselves‚ either due to self-harm behaviour‚ suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts and intentions‚” said Dr Rene Nassen‚ head of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service at Lentegeur Hospital in Cape Town.