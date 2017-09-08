The bail application for controversial pastor‚ Timothy Omotoso‚ has been refused by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The court denied his bail which was brought forward based on new facts.

Omotoso's case has been remanded to 1 November 2017 when the court will deal with this case and a further case involving five additional charges of fraud and being in the country illegally.

The controversial pastor faces 22 charges related to contravention of the Sexual Offences Act‚ including two counts of rape.

Some of the complainants are as young as 13.

About 100 people were at the court to support Omotoso.

Omotoso was denied bail in June due to his being a flight risk‚ among other reasons.