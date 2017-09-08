Pirates coach ‘Micho’ excited to work with highly-rated teenager Forster

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is excited with the prospect of working with high-rated teenage attacker Lyle Forster.

The 17-year-old Forster‚ who has been promoted from the club’s junior ranks‚ will try to ultimately fill the gap void left by departed Zimbabwean international Tendai Ndoro who joined Saudi side Al Faisaly last month.

Sredojevic said Foster has all the attributes to become a top class player for the future.

“Bringing Lyle to the senior team is in recognition of the potential and promise he has shown.