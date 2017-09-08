Soccer

Pirates coach ‘Micho’ excited to work with highly-rated teenager Forster

08 September 2017 - 10:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Milutin Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates during the Orlando Pirates Training on the 17 August 2017 at Rand Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is excited with the prospect of working with high-rated teenage attacker Lyle Forster.

The 17-year-old Forster‚ who has been promoted from the club’s junior ranks‚ will try to ultimately fill the gap void left by departed Zimbabwean international Tendai Ndoro who joined Saudi side Al Faisaly last month.

Sredojevic said Foster has all the attributes to become a top class player for the future.

“Bringing Lyle to the senior team is in recognition of the potential and promise he has shown.

"He is a special talent and one that we need to nurture‚” said Sredojevic who is better known as ‘Micho’.

“Because of his age‚ he will be on a specialised support program that will aid in his development and also facilitate his integration into our system.”

‘Micho’ added that part of his job will be to ensure that Foster is not burdened by the expectation from the demanding Pirates supporters.

“We need to make sure that we exclude him from the pressure that comes with being in the senior setup.

"We can’t afford to lose him because he is still young so it’s important for us to create an environment where he can play his natural game.

"It’s important for a young player like him to take this all in‚ enjoy his time and each moment and express himself freely.

"We will help him to extract that quality that can make him a complete player.”

 - TimesLIVE

