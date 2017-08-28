The five are facing charges of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. They were identified as inyanga (traditional healer) Nino Mbatha‚ 32‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ 31‚ who is also an inyanga‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ 32‚ Khayelihle Lamula‚ 32‚ and Lungisani Magubane‚ 30.

The men‚ who tried to conceal their faces with hoodies or hats‚ abandoned their bail application and the case was adjourned until the end of September.

The angry crowds waited for about three hours to see the accused after they appeared in court.

Ward 18 councillor Siboniso Ndwandwe‚ accompanied by fellow councillor Mthembeni Majola‚ addressed the crowd while police whisked the accused away in an armoured vehicle.

"Let’s all exercise patience and restraint. We are all angry but let's allow the law to take its course‚" said Ndwandwe.

The crowd then marched back on foot to Esigodlweni‚ a distance of about eight kilometres from the CBD.