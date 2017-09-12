Power FM Talk show host‚ Bob Mabena‚ has called the TimesLIVE‚ Business Day and Sowetan story on the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital crisis "sensational" three times‚ suggesting that the facts had been twisted.

He interviewed the hospital’s CEO‚ Mandisa Maholwana‚ on why the hospital was still not open after nine months and had a funding crisis.

This is our response to Mabena's three claims we were "sensationalising" the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital funding crisis.

First some background:

The hospital was set to open in December 2016‚ according to the trust's own documentation still available on their website.

Donors‚ some that gave R100-million in one go‚ were told that the government would fund operational costs‚ as is still stated on the website. It does not appear that donors were told that the grant that funds it by law can only pay 65% of its operating costs.

The hospital has seen around 100 day patients since June for MRI scans but has no overnight patients despite the fact it was supposed to open last year.