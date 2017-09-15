Evidence: Rudi van Breda's last moments

Did Rudi van Breda bleed to death in his bed after being hacked with an axe? Or did he move off the bed towards the bathroom clutching a duvet before he died?

Both are ghastly to imagine, but the state and defence put forward very different scenarios of Rudi's last moments.

Rudi was one of three family members killed with an axe at their luxury home in Stellenbosch in 2015. His brother Henri van Breda is charged with murdering his mother, father and him.

Earlier in the week blood-spatter expert Captain Marius Joubert said the position of the grey duvet and Rudi's body, both found near the entrance to the bathroom, was inconsistent with details given in Van Breda's plea statement. This raised the issue of whether Van Breda dragged his brother's body off the bed towards the bathroom.