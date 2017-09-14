Henri van Breda looked on as a police blood spatter expert stepped out of the witness stand at the high court in Cape Town on Thursday and re-enacted a scene with a small but deadly axe.

Captain Marius Joubert was demonstrating why he thought it highly unlikely that Van Breda — accused of murdering his parents and brother — threw the axe at an alleged attacker‚ as claimed in his plea statement.

Earlier in the week‚ Joubert detailed nine inconsistencies between his findings and the plea statement‚ including whether the axe was thrown.

On Thursday‚ Joubert was locked in a battle about the laws of science with defence counsel Piet Botha‚ and eventually decided to physically demonstrate the point he was trying to make.