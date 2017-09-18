Embattled South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane – humiliated by accounting and auditing firm KPMG's withdrawal of its report’s findings conclusions and recommendations on the controversial SARS “rogue unit” - has blamed the company for the PR disaster he faces.

It’s now all out war for Moyane‚ who has labelled KPMG's behaviour "unethical"‚ and has said that he will do everything in his power to ensure the firm is blacklisted in South Africa and held legally accountable for the fiasco.

On Friday‚ KMPG dropped a bombshell when it said its report's findings‚ conclusions and recommendations‚ which were used to fire senior SARS investigative executives who operated the alleged rogue unit‚ were legally flawed. The firm has however insisted that the body of its report is sound.