The mother of a 24-year-old suspect arrested in connection with a suspected murder in Majakaneng in North West says her son is innocent.

Matthew Benson appeared in court for the first time on Monday‚ almost two months after the alleged shooting and murder of 24-year-old Tebogo Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and two friends were allegedly stealing oranges from Benson’s father’s farm when they were allegedly shot.

Ndlovu has not been seen since the day of the shooting on August 2‚ leading some in the community to believe he was killed.

The mystery of his disappearance has torn the town in two‚ with some in the black community calling it a race crime. For weeks black community members have called for the arrest of Benson’s father but police eventually arrested the young man‚ after interviewing him several times.