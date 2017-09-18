'My son is innocent,' says mother of man accused in Majakaneng murder mystery
The mother of a 24-year-old suspect arrested in connection with a suspected murder in Majakaneng in North West says her son is innocent.
Matthew Benson appeared in court for the first time on Monday‚ almost two months after the alleged shooting and murder of 24-year-old Tebogo Ndlovu.
Ndlovu and two friends were allegedly stealing oranges from Benson’s father’s farm when they were allegedly shot.
Ndlovu has not been seen since the day of the shooting on August 2‚ leading some in the community to believe he was killed.
The mystery of his disappearance has torn the town in two‚ with some in the black community calling it a race crime. For weeks black community members have called for the arrest of Benson’s father but police eventually arrested the young man‚ after interviewing him several times.
Benson’s mother and his girlfriend shed a few tears outside the Brits Magistrate’s Court following his appearance on Monday.
“I don’t have a place to go. Our home has been destroyed. We live with relatives but I know that my son is innocent‚” Benson’s mother‚ who did not want her name published‚ said outside court.
Benson has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Ndlovu and two friends.
Ndlovu's friends alleged that he was wounded in the incident and they left him behind as they fled.
Benson was arrested at the weekend and will spend four more days behind bars before he can apply for bail.
"At this present moment Matthew Benson is the only person linked to the August 2 incident but we don't rule out the possibility of adding more arrests and additional charges.
“Benson was at the farm on August 2. The provided information links him to the attempted murder case. He has been interviewed by police seven times before the arrest‚" said police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone.
Appearing in a packed courtroom Benson's lawyer‚ Jeff Moyo‚ pushed for him to get bail on Monday.
“The accused has been interviewed by the police seven times. He has shown that he is interested in helping the police solve this matter. He has provided two addresses. He does not have a criminal record or a pending case against him‚" said Moyo.
“I know that the State has that opportunity to request for a postponement for further investigation but at this instance it’s unfair for the accused because he has been complying with the law‚” he said.
Moyo’s request was declined and the matter was postponed to September 22 for a bail hearing.
Ndlovu’s disappearance sparked violent protests as Majakaneng residents blocked several major routes‚ including the N4‚ R104 and R566‚ last month.
Protesters burned five vehicles and two people were arrested for public violence during the unrest but charges against the pair have been dropped.
Majakaneng residents marched to the local police station on August 23 demanding information leading to Ndlovu’s whereabouts.
