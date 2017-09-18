Car insurers softening their stance on remote jamming theft incidents

It was back in January 2011 that the first reports of theft by remote jamming began to appear in South African media.

I warned consumers with these words: “It’s not enough to press the lock button on your car remote and walk away‚ thinking that what’s hidden in the boot is safe.

“Thanks to a new signal-jamming tactic being used by thieves‚ you may be unwittingly leaving your car unlocked‚ allowing thieves to help themselves to your valuables within seconds of your departure.”

And then I explained how it happens: “What the thieves do is monitor people in parking lots. As the car owner prepares to press the lock button on the remote control to lock the car‚ the thieves activate their own remotes – operating on the same frequency. This interferes with the signal and prevents the car from being locked.

“The car owner doesn’t notice the car hasn’t locked and walks away from it.”

It was particularly important to warn people of this stealthy crime in light of the fact that most insurers were rejecting those theft-from-motor vehicle claims on the basis that there was no forced entry.

It’s the owner’s responsibility to ensure that their car is locked before they walk away‚ they argued.