The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse (Outa) is fighting to have a multi-billion rand mine rehabilitation fund account linked to the Guptas Tegeta Resources company frozen.

The urgent interdict application will be filed in the Pretoria High Court‚ where earlier on Thursday the Guptas lost their bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.

The bank will now close all the family's accounts‚ including the rehabilitation fund for their Optimum and Kroonfontein mines.

The mine account holds an estimated R1.9-billion‚ which has to be used for the rehabilitation of the areas surrounding the mines.

Outa has been battling to get Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane to provide assurances that the funds are intact.

"We don't mind about the closing of the Guptas' other accounts. We want the rehabilitation account frozen because we are concerned that this money could disappear‚" said Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron.

"The Guptas' Bank of Baroda accounts will close in nine days. We believe that the account must be frozen until assurances are given by Zwane that the ministry will take care of the fund and appoint decent trustees."

He said that indications at the moment were that Ronica Ragavan‚ the chief executive officer of Gupta-owned Oakbay‚ was running the fund. Theron said that was "totally unacceptable".

Outa said their court papers would be filed on Thursday.