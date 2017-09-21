Special units to probe child murders in the Western Cape

Special units to collate and analyse unanswered questions about child murders could be on the cards for the Western Cape.

The province has been haunted by the high number of killings this year. The units will be based at the University of Cape Town‚ Stellenbosch University and the University of the Western Cape.

Premier Helen Zille met with child protection NGOs on Wednesday to address the problem.

"At the heart of the discussion was whether establishing a commission of inquiry into child killings would be the most effective way to address the problem‚'' a statement by her office read.