Forensics official suspended over blood samples‚ criminal case opened
The Department of Health has put one of its forensic analysts‚ based at the Pretoria Forensic Laboratory Services‚ on precautionary suspension from employment.
The department has also called in the Hawks‚ "as the department believes that the allegations levelled against the official are criminal and fraudulent".
It is alleged that the official failed to follow strict and proper operational procedures when analysing blood samples. This was detected during a routine quality inspection by senior officials‚ the department said in a statement.
The analyst is on full pay while on suspension.
The forensic laboratories provide blood alcohol analysis‚ poison detection services and food analysis. There are four forensic laboratories that provide these functions and are in Cape Town‚ Durban‚ Johannesburg and Pretoria.
The department said the functions of the Forensic Laboratory Services are extremely important for the criminal justice system‚ the insurance system and the health of the nation as whole.
Minister of Health‚ Dr Aaron Motsoaledi‚ said: "We hold the work of the Forensic Laboratory Services in high regard and therefore expects nothing less than professionalism‚ high standards of ethics and absolute honesty. Any breach of strict protocols and procedures by officials in such a sensitive sector is regarded in a very serious light and will not be tolerated. It is unacceptable."
The Department of Health said it has "referred the matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further investigation and due to the serious nature of this transgression‚ the department urges the police to move swiftly to investigate the matter so that justice can be done".
"The department has also referred the matter to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for further guidance as the work of the forensic laboratory services have impact on the criminal justice system."
