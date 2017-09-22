The Department of Health has put one of its forensic analysts‚ based at the Pretoria Forensic Laboratory Services‚ on precautionary suspension from employment.

The department has also called in the Hawks‚ "as the department believes that the allegations levelled against the official are criminal and fraudulent".

It is alleged that the official failed to follow strict and proper operational procedures when analysing blood samples. This was detected during a routine quality inspection by senior officials‚ the department said in a statement.

The analyst is on full pay while on suspension.

The forensic laboratories provide blood alcohol analysis‚ poison detection services and food analysis. There are four forensic laboratories that provide these functions and are in Cape Town‚ Durban‚ Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The department said the functions of the Forensic Laboratory Services are extremely important for the criminal justice system‚ the insurance system and the health of the nation as whole.