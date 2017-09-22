South Africa

Two people die during Red Ants eviction in Lenasia

22 September 2017 - 14:28 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Members of the Red Ants make their way through Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, after evicting residents.
Image: Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Two people were killed during an eviction carried out by Red Ants in Lenasia South on Friday. Occupiers claim the police were also involved.

“Someone was shot dead and another was beaten to death‚ allegedly by the Red Ants‚” said police spokesperson Kay Makhubele.

The police are investigating two cases of murder and numerous assault cases‚ but “the charges might change to attempted murder because some people have been taken to the hospital”‚ Makhubele said.

But occupiers said the police shot at them.

A member of the police throws a smoke bomb to disperse protesting residents in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg..
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

“The police came in the morning and they started shooting together with the Red Ants. People died. They shoot at everyone they see and they are using live ammunition‚” said Sbo Ndlovu.

Makhubele said people “started occupying the land last week” and were resisting eviction.

Ndlovu said they were not given eviction notices.

“We’ve just experienced the worst experience‚ which we never thought would happen‚” said Ndlovu.

“We are requesting government to intervene.”

