Two people die during Red Ants eviction in Lenasia
Two people were killed during an eviction carried out by Red Ants in Lenasia South on Friday. Occupiers claim the police were also involved.
“Someone was shot dead and another was beaten to death‚ allegedly by the Red Ants‚” said police spokesperson Kay Makhubele.
The police are investigating two cases of murder and numerous assault cases‚ but “the charges might change to attempted murder because some people have been taken to the hospital”‚ Makhubele said.
But occupiers said the police shot at them.
“The police came in the morning and they started shooting together with the Red Ants. People died. They shoot at everyone they see and they are using live ammunition‚” said Sbo Ndlovu.
Makhubele said people “started occupying the land last week” and were resisting eviction.
Ndlovu said they were not given eviction notices.
“We’ve just experienced the worst experience‚ which we never thought would happen‚” said Ndlovu.
“We are requesting government to intervene.”
