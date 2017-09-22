Two people die during Red Ants eviction in Lenasia

Two people were killed during an eviction carried out by Red Ants in Lenasia South on Friday. Occupiers claim the police were also involved.

“Someone was shot dead and another was beaten to death‚ allegedly by the Red Ants‚” said police spokesperson Kay Makhubele.

The police are investigating two cases of murder and numerous assault cases‚ but “the charges might change to attempted murder because some people have been taken to the hospital”‚ Makhubele said.

But occupiers said the police shot at them.