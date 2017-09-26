Lesufi expects teaching to resume at troubled Klipspruit West High School
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is expecting teaching to resume at Klipspruit West High School on Tuesday.
“I am expecting teaching to resume today [Tuesday]. The four teachers who were barred at the school‚ should be allowed to go back‚” Lesufi said in an interview with Radio 702 on Tuesday.
Lesufi said an acting principal has been appointed while the department looks for a “suitable” candidate.
“We believe we have a proposal on the table which all parties should accept.
“I am advising all parties involved to resolve the impasse immediately. We must not get tired of building non-racialism‚” Lesufi said.
Lesufi visited the school on Monday following several disruptions in teaching.
Last month residents protested against the department of education for its failure to hire a principal at the school‚ where they forcefully removed a black principal.
In order to normalise the situation at the school‚ Lesufi said the department will implement the following measures:
• An interim management structure will be established to stabilise the school. Four officials from head office working with the acting principal will fill the management vacuum at the school. The team’s expertise includes school management‚ quality assurance and labour relations. The Minister of Basic Education is still reviewing the process that led to the appointment of the principal.
• The Human Rights Commission will hold public hearing into allegations of racism at the school.
• The firm Ernst & Young has been appointed and commenced with the forensic investigation into alleged financial irregularities and governance matters.
• Due to the impending final NSC exams‚ the department has decided to withdraw all Grade 12 learners from the school. Alternative arrangements have been made for the learners to attend a camp until they write their final exams.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE