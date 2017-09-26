Lesufi expects teaching to resume at troubled Klipspruit West High School

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is expecting teaching to resume at Klipspruit West High School on Tuesday.

“I am expecting teaching to resume today [Tuesday]. The four teachers who were barred at the school‚ should be allowed to go back‚” Lesufi said in an interview with Radio 702 on Tuesday.

Lesufi said an acting principal has been appointed while the department looks for a “suitable” candidate.

“We believe we have a proposal on the table which all parties should accept.

“I am advising all parties involved to resolve the impasse immediately. We must not get tired of building non-racialism‚” Lesufi said.