Aggrieved parents handed over a memorandum to the school on Monday in which they asked that the new principal be removed from the school and the appointment process start all over. They said they would keep their children at home until the matter was resolved‚ he said. A parent of a grade six learner‚ who would not be named to protect the identity of the child‚ said that they wanted an investigation into the appointment as there was a far more suited candidate for the position.

“I am not against the skin colour of the principal. We have been called racists‚ we aren’t upset that she is a white woman. The process that was used to appoint the new principal wasn’t fair. There was a candidate who was with the school for more than a year. He wasn’t interviewed or shortlisted. We want the appointment process to be redone. The new principle can come back to the school once the process is done. We want transparency on the appointment process‚” the angry parent said.

Jessica Shelver from the Western Cape Education Department has assured parents that the correct procedures were followed to appoint to the new principal and that parents should put their concerns in writing to the Education Department if they feel the process wasn’t transparent or fair.

“Protests such as this disrupt teaching and learning time for both teachers and learners. There are reportedly high levels of intimidation and threats by some parents against other parents who wish to send their children to school. This behaviour is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. The only victims here are the learners who are missing valuable teaching and learning time. There are ways and means to air grievances but stopping your own children from going to school is simply not one of them‚” she said.