A group of inmates recently paroled from several prison facilities around the province have made use of the skills they acquired while inside prison and used them for the good of their community.

The seven ex-offenders rebuilt the house of a family in Moletsane‚ Soweto‚ which was gutted by a fire caused by an electric fault two months ago.

On Tuesday‚ the group was joined by Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla as they handed over the house to the family.

Makwetla described their actions as "labours of love"‚ showing that they were rehabilitated and willing to be valuable members of society.

"They have shown that they are sorry for their previous actions and want to rebuild the community‚" he said.