Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign Zambia international striker

26 September 2017 - 16:24 By Marc Strydom
Zambian striker Justin Shonga.
Zambian striker Justin Shonga.
Image: Justin Shonga via Facebook

Orlando Pirates have apparently signed Zambia international striker Justin Shonga.

This was not quite confirmed‚ but just about‚ when Pirates’ chairman Irvin Khoza on Tuesday said that a new player would be at Bucs’ training on Wednesday‚ but could only reveal the signing’s name as “Justin”.

Pirates have been linked to 20-year-old forward Shonga‚ out of contract at Nkwazi FC‚ last year’s eighth-placed Zambian Premier League finishers.

In a 1-0 defeat against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium a week ago where Pirates were missing regular centre-forward Thamsanqa Gabuza it was notable how Bucs had no cover for that crucial position.

This especially after the sale of last season’s club top scorer Tendai Ndoro to Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia in the off-season. Khoza was asked about Pirates' lack of depth at striker.

“If you go to the training tomorrow (Wednesday) there is a new player.

"I’ll just give you the first name‚ which is Justin‚” Bucs' chairman said at the club's launch of a new vehicle sponsor‚ Ford‚ at Orlando Stadium.

“He is joining the coach (Milutin Sredojevic) as a striker. Because today is about Ford‚ that’s why I cannot give you the full name.

“We are forever trying to energise the coach‚ because we know it’s not an easy job – it’s a tough job. There is a lot of expectation. But we must give the coaches the necessary support.

“We are building a team. It’s not going to be easy this season. We are hoping for the best. And maybe next year we will be able to see the results of the building we have started.

“But if the coach is energised it rubs off on the players. And in the team there are no holy cows. Players need to know that they earn their jersey.

“And the players need to understand that this brand must be respected‚ and that the team makes sure that we do what the people expect from all of us.”

Bucs appear to have beaten Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who had also been in the running to sign Shonga‚ to the striker.

The Zambian has scored four goals in eight games for his national team.

 - TimesLIVE

