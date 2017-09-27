Home Affairs DG files court papers to overturn suspension

Suspended Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni has filed urgent court papers with the Pretoria High Court seeking to have his suspension overturned.

Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize earlier this month but indicated he would seek relief from the courts to challenge her decision.

Apleni has asked for the matter to be heard on October 3 2017.

His suspension relates to the VVIP Fireblade terminal at OR Tambo International owned by the Oppenheimer family and his apparent failure to provide a detailed briefing to the minister‚ who wished to seek guidance from the president.

Attached to the court papers is correspondence between Apleni and the minister‚ where he indicates he was not aware of the request for a detailed memo.

He wants the court to declare that Minister Mkhize does not have the authority to suspend him‚ that his suspension be declared unconstitutional and invalid and be set aside.