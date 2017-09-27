Nightmare holiday: Dutch tourists robbed and terrorised

Forty-nine hours after a group of Dutch tourists set foot in South Africa for a fun three-week holiday they returned battered and bruised to their home country after becoming the victims of yet another airport robbery.

"We are safe now but we are in shock and want to go back. We just landed for a 22-day trip but the fun has gone," one of the passengers, Peter Bakker, told the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf.

The group of 36 tourists, most of them over 60, were scheduled to leave South Africa on a flight on Tuesday night and arrive back in Amsterdam around 10.30am on Wednesday - spending not even 50 hours in this country.

The tourists, who arrived in South Africa on Sunday night, were robbed on their way from OR Tambo International Airport to their accommodation in Fourways.

Their bus, they said, was stopped by a vehicle with police markings. One man was dressed in a police uniform, the other five in civilian clothing.