The South African Police Service has urged protesters to abide by the law as Cosatu’s planned national strike against state capture gets under way.

“Protesters are reminded that while they have a right to protest or demonstrate‚ the rights of all in South Africa as well as the laws that govern such protests must be respected‚” said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

“No criminality‚ including intimidation and any form of lawlessness will be tolerated. We are confident that this call will be adhered to‚” he said.

Those who did not follow “correct” procedures and the rule of law would be held to account‚ the police said.

“The Acting Chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints)‚ Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela wants to assure protestors as well as the South African people that measures have been put in place to ensure that people can exercise the democratic rights as they are enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa‚” Naidoo said.