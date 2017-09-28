South Africa

'Cannibal' accused wants to plead guilty

28 September 2017 - 13:59 By Nathi Olifant
Seven men accused of eating human flesh appeared in the Estcourt magistrate's court on 28 September 2017.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

One of the seven men accused of eating human flesh wants to plead guilty‚ the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

Legal Aid attorney Thandeka Hadebe‚ representing the accused‚ would not reveal the identity of who intended pleading guilty.

Traditional healer Nino Mbatha‚ 32‚ Lungisani Magubane‚ 30‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ 31‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ 32 and Khayelihle Lamula‚ 32‚ were initially arrested and appeared in court in August in Estcourt and nearby Loskop on charges of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human body parts. They were later joined in the dock by Wiseman Madlala‚ 28 and Sazi Ndlovu‚ 31.

Hadebe told magistrate Arthi Sukraj that one of his clients had instructed her to consult with a high court practitioner with a view to entering a guilty plea.

She and prosecutor Israel Zuma agreed before Sukraj that the matter be provisionally postponed to October 12 and that the date will not be for a bail application but to decide on the guilty plea.

"Your worship‚ the only reason for postponement is to allow for consultation with the high court legal practitioner‚" said Hadebe.

Zuma insisted that the state was still opposed to bail.

Meanwhile‚ the seven accused raised a complaint through Hadebe‚ revealing that they had been assaulted in prison‚ suffering injuries and needed medical help.

