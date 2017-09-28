One of the seven men accused of eating human flesh wants to plead guilty‚ the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

Legal Aid attorney Thandeka Hadebe‚ representing the accused‚ would not reveal the identity of who intended pleading guilty.

Traditional healer Nino Mbatha‚ 32‚ Lungisani Magubane‚ 30‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ 31‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ 32 and Khayelihle Lamula‚ 32‚ were initially arrested and appeared in court in August in Estcourt and nearby Loskop on charges of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human body parts. They were later joined in the dock by Wiseman Madlala‚ 28 and Sazi Ndlovu‚ 31.