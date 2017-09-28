The South African labour economy lost approximately R161 million due to work stoppages in 2016 - an increase of 38.8 percent in wages lost due to work stoppages from the previous year.

This is according to the Department of Labour Industrial Action report for 2016‚ released on Thursday.

The South African labour market lost a total of 946‚323 working days as a result of 122 work stoppages. This represents a 4.7 percent increase in working days lost in 2016‚ compared to 903‚921 days lost in 2015.

There were 90‚228 workers involved in labour disputes in 2016‚ the lowest figure since strike records captured in 2013‚ the labour report noted.

Most of the work stoppages were due to wages‚ bonus and other compensation demands.

More work stoppages were experienced during the “strike season”‚ which are the second and third quarters of the year. More strikes during this period resulted in more work days lost.