South Africa

No work means no pay, teachers told

28 September 2017 - 07:49 By Jeff Wicks
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban where marchers are gathering to protest against State Capture.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has found itself at odds with trade union federation Cosatu, threatening to withhold pay for teachers who participated in the national shutdown on Wednesday.

When the shutdown was announced, Cosatu encouraged its members, which include the SA Democratic Teachers' Union and National Union of Mineworkers, to take part in the protected strike and down tools.

"Therefore, workers are encouraged to participate in this strike, since no employee will be disciplined for partaking in a protected strike," Cosatu said.

Education department spokesman Kwazi Mthethwa said a "sizeable number" of schools had been affected by the strike.

"We respect the constitutional right of any labour union to participate in a legal and protected strike. The sad reality is that there's a sizeable number of schools that have been affected by the Cosatu strike.

"We suspect Sadtu members decided to join the strike in solidarity with their federation. We are now left with no choice but to invoke the no-work, no-pay policy," he said.

